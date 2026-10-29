Amazon Prime Video now profitable

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy says that its Prime Video service is now profitable in its own right. The company says that with revenues in tens of billions of dollars it is a significant business. It is the first time that Amazon has attached a concrete revenue scale to the online video service.



“Prime Video has emerged as a significant business with a revenue run rate in the tens of billions of dollars, now profitable in its own right,” he told analysts on the company earnings call.

“We have momentum with hit shows like Carrie, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys, Off Campus, Reacher, and Fallout. Breakout movies like Project Hail Mary, along with compelling live sports, including Thursday Night Football, off to its best start ever in 2026, NBA on Prime, NASCAR, the Masters, and UEFA Champions League soccer.”

For the first nine months of 2026, content spending was up 20% to $18.8 billion.

The disclosure that Prime Video in its own despite this cost underscores that its incoming ad and subscription revenue is substantial.

For years, Amazon Prime Video was heavily seen as an expensive, loss-leading customer-retention tool. In 2026, that narrative officially shifted.

Amazon reported in May that the Prime Video service was profitable, but it did not attach any numbers to that.

Amazon earnings show $19.64 billion in advertising services in the third quarter of 2026. Subscription services accounted for $14.01 billion. That includes Prime membership fees as well as standalone digital video and music subscriptions.

Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion in a deal that closed in 2022. In the first nine months of 2026 it passed $1.2 billion in global box office, driven by releases like Project Hail Mary.

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