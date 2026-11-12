Viewers have more viewing choices than ever but still find it difficult to know what to watch. Around half of those surveyed in the United States say they find it difficult to differentiate what is available on each online video service. Many are turning to online agents to help them find shows to watch. There is room for a consolidated approach to programme information, even if it shows results for competing online video services, much like traditional television.



The Hub Entertainment Research Conquering Content report surveyed 1,600 adults in the United States.

Despite advances in personalisation of online video platforms, 29% of viewers found a favourite new show through recommendations from someone they know, followed by trailers or clips at 21%, and advertising or promotional campaigns at 20%. Only 14% discovered a favourite show the recommendations generated by an online video platform.

40% said they now use artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Claude, or Google AI to help them find shows, rising to 54% among those aged 16-34.

“Viewers have plenty to watch, they just need better ways to find it,” said Jason Platt Zolov, author of the study. “As more viewers ask AI tools where to watch, streamers need to make sure their shows turn up in those answers, not just on their own home screens.”

A separate study from Gracenote, a Nielsen company that provides programme information, found that over half of online video viewers say the abundance of programming and services is making it harder to find something to watch.

The fifth State of Play report notes that the online video service landscape looks increasingly less like the one that debuted a little more than a decade ago and more like the experience from before televisions became more connected.

It draws on survey data from 3,000 respondents across Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

32% of respondents reported that they often might have a rough idea of what they want to watch and end up watching something.

29% said they often do not know what they want to watch but end up watching something.

14% said they often did not know what to watch and could not find anything so did something else.

Nearly half said they often rewatch something they have already seen intead of looking for something new.

On average, they report spending 12 minutes looking for something to watch. Over 35% of online video viewers say the glut of options is negatively affecting their enjoyment of television.

Over half say they would cancel their subscription because they could not find something to watch. Over half said they have signed up for something and then cancelled after watching it, and over a sixth said they do this frequently.

7 out of 10 users say they wish there were a way to consolidate the guides from all of the services they use so they could watch based on everything they have access to. A similar proportion want their services to tell them where they can find what they are looking for, even if it is on a different service.

hubresearchllc.com

www.gracenote.com