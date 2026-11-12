The estimated number of homes in the United Kingdom with access to an online video subscription service has reached 21 million, or 71% of households. It was up by about 0.29 million in the last quarter. 15.4 million homes have access to two or more such services. HBO Max is now available in 3.1 million or 10% of homes.



The latest quarterly update to the Barb establishment survey shows that over 7 out of 10 homes in the United Kingdom has access to an online video subscription service.

The market leader is Netflix, available in 18.3 million homes across the country, or 61% of households, an increase of about 300,000 in three months. 44% of those with Netflix were on its subscription tier with advertising. So Netflix accounts for over 87% of homes with access to an online video subscription.

Amazon Prime Video is in 14.3 million homes, or 48% of households, up from 13.6 million the previous quarter. Prime Video is automatically included at no extra base cost with a standard Amazon Prime UK membership, which includes services like free delivery. Users can pay extra to avoid adverts. They represent 11% of those with access to Prime Video.

Disney+ is in 30% of homes, up slightly and reach the 9.0 million mark, with 43% on the subscription tier with advertising.

Paramount+ is in 4.0 million homes, while Discovery is in 3.6 million.

HBO Max is in 3.1 million homes, marking its debut to the quarterly tracker. It launched in the United Kingdom in March and is bundled with certain Sky packages.

With Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery now part of Skydance, the companies have confirmed plans to consolidate their online video platform in the future.

Apple TV has the same number of homes at 3.1 million or 10%, back to the number it had in the first quarter of the year.

NOW, powered by Sky, has 2.0 million homes, a number that has not risen for over a year.

Over two thirds of homes in the United Kingdom have had access to at least one online video subscription service since 2021, with much slower growth subsequently. Reaching 71% or 7 out of 10 homes is a significant milestone, although it shows that nearly 3 out of 10 still do not have access to such a service.

www.barb.co.uk