Online video subscriptions rise in UK

For the first time, more than 20 million homes in the United Kingdom have access to an online video subscription service. That is up by 0.5 million in a quarter and by 1.25 million in a year, reaching 68.7% of homes. Netflix added 0.9 million homes in the first half of 2024, while Amazon gained almost 1.3 million. 14 million homes had access to more than one online video subscription service.



The numbers come from the quarterly establishment survey from the audience research organisation Barb.

The survey estimates that there are 17.1 million homes in the United Kingdom with access to Netflix. That is 58.6% of homes, up from 16.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Of those, 2.78 million were on the advertising supported tier, or 16% of the subscriber base, up from 2.12 million in the first quarter. However, the number of homes with Netflix is down from its peak of 17.27 million in 2022.

13.7 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video, or 46.7% of homes, up from 13 million.

7.6 million homes, or 26.1%, had access to Disney+, which is around the same as the previous quarter. Of these, an estimated 820,000 had the service with advertising.

3.2 million homes had Discovery+, which at 11.15 of homes was up slightly from 3.1 million.

2.8 million homes had access to Paramount+, or 9.7% of homes, up from 2.6 million the previous quarter.

2.4 million homes had access to Apple TV+, which was unchanged at 8.3% of homes.

1.98 million homes had NOW from Sky, up from 1.82 million, at 6.8% of homes.

After apparently levelling off at around two-thirds of homes in the United Kingdom, all online video subscription services measured by Barb saw a quarterly increase in the number of homes with access.

www.barb.co.uk