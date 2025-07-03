Freevee closure confirmed

Amazon has confirmed that its Freevee online video service and app will close by August. Most of the programming is migrating to Amazon Prime Video where it remains free to view. Amazon had previously announced that it was phasing out the Freevee brand to streamline its streaming offering. That followed the introduction of advertising to the Prime Video platform.



Users of the Freevee app have been greeted with a message saying that “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and live TV.” The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025.

Most of the programming will be available through Prime Video without a subscription, although it will require a free Amazon account.

Originally launched as Freedive in the United States in 2019 by the Amazon-owned online movie database IMDb, it was later renamed IMDb TV, before becoming Freevee in 2022.

The proposition was basically an advertising supported service without a subscription. The service expanded from the United States to the United Kingdom, then Germany and Austria, but went no further. Its purpose became less clear once Amazon introduced advertising to its Prime Video platform.

Freeview notably picked up production of the long-running Australian serial drama Neighbours in a deal with Fremantle in November 2022 after it was dropped by Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, only to cancel it again in February 2025.

