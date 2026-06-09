Bending Spoons prepares IPO

Bending Spoons, the Italian company that acquired Brightcove and Vimeo, among other online companies including the venerable AOL, is preparing for a public offering on the Nasdaq market in the United States under the symbol BSP.



The company has disclosed some details of its finances in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered, and the price range have yet to be determined.

It said it had over 500 million monthly active users and more than 9 million paying customers. Revenue grew from $387 million in 2023 to $1.31 billion in 2025, the filing says.

It will provide a public test of the buy and rebuild strategy that has been based on buying mature digital companies, stripping out costs and optimising them for profitability, then reinvesting in additional acquisitions.

The company uses a central hub of engineers using artificial intelligence to re-write acquired codebases. It says it strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible.

The four founders will retain super voting shares. The planned placement will offer a 20% equity stake in the company to public investors, allowing some early backers to execute a lucrative exit.

www.bendingspoons.com