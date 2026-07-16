Netflix disappoints despite revenue growth

Netflix delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, but the market response suggested investors were looking for something more. Netflix is looking at more live events to drive viewer engagement. Meanwhile it is limiting its engagement reporting to an annual publication.



Second quarter revenue rose 13% year on year to $12.56 billion, with earnings per share slightly ahead of expectations. Yet the shares fell more than 7% following the results as investors focused less on the reported numbers than on the outlook for the rest of the year. Analysts pointed instead to guidance that was weaker than expected, reduced disclosure, and growing questions about engagement.

The company itself remained characteristically upbeat. Netflix said it continued to expect “healthy revenue and profit growth” and highlighted momentum across advertising, pricing and live programming. Management also reiterated its longer-term ambition to build “the world’s leading entertainment company”, while noting that “we’re still just getting started.”

Those comments, however, did little to reassure investors who believe Netflix is entering a more mature phase of growth.

The principal disappointment was the outlook for the third quarter. Netflix forecast revenue growth broadly consistent with the second quarter, but slightly below Wall Street expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann cautioned against reading too much into individual quarters, saying, “We don’t manage the business on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Our goal is to sustain healthy revenue and profit growth.” He argued that seasonal factors accounted for some of the apparent slowdown and maintained that the company remained on track for another strong year.

That explanation was not enough for investors. With subscriber growth no longer regularly reported, attention has shifted to revenue growth, advertising and engagement. Even a modest shortfall against expectations reinforced concerns that rapid expansion may be becoming harder to sustain.

Another announcement received almost as much attention as the financial results themselves. Netflix confirmed that its What We Watched engagement report will move from twice yearly publication to an annual report from 2027 onwards.

Coming after the decision to stop reporting quarterly subscriber numbers, the move was widely interpreted as a further reduction in operational transparency.

Perhaps the most interesting discussion for television executives concerned live programming.

Netflix reported encouraging results from its coverage of the World Baseball Classic in Japan, which Sarandos described as “our most watched program ever in Japan” and “the biggest baseball streaming event ever.” While acknowledging that such events can generate higher initial churn because they attract large numbers of new subscribers, he said they also “drive conversation, drive net acquisition.” As a result, Netflix intends to “continue to build out that global live event calendar and expand it to include some regional live events as well.”

Asked by analysts about partnerships with broadcasters and other streaming services following the agreement with TF1 in France, co-chief executive Greg Peters said Netflix had always sought to expand the entertainment proposition available through its service. He described the TF1 arrangement as “just another approach to expanding that offering”, suggesting the company remains open to becoming a broader entertainment platform rather than simply a destination for Netflix originals.

The discussion also aligns with earlier reports that Netflix has been exploring linear-style channels and additional live experiences as ways of increasing engagement and advertising opportunities.

“Live, we expect, will be 5% of our content budget this year, but we think that’ll only be 1% of view hours,” he said.

While no formal announcement was made, the discussion reinforced the impression that Netflix increasingly sees value in scheduled and live programming alongside its traditional on-demand catalogue.

The broader significance of the quarter may therefore have less to do with the financial performance than with the changing character of the business. Netflix is talking less about subscriber numbers and more about advertising, profitability, engagement and monetisation.

The discussion also suggested a subtle shift in the Netflix view of television. Live events are no longer treated as occasional additions to an on-demand catalogue, but as strategically important programming in their own right. Together with the agreement to distribute TF1’s live television channels in France, it points towards a broader entertainment proposition in which scheduled viewing sits alongside on-demand streaming.

That shift in emphasis may ultimately prove more significant than the quarterly results themselves. Netflix increasingly wants investors to value it as a diversified global entertainment platform rather than simply a subscription streaming service. The market reaction suggests investors are not yet convinced that the new narrative can command the same premium valuation.

www.netflix.com