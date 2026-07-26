Agentic future for television

RedSquid TV and Fetch.ai have announced a partnership to integrate autonomous artificial intelligence agents into a television operating system, proposing an alternative to navigating applications, menus and programme guides. The companies describe the result as the world’s first “operator-grade Agentic AI TV platform”. Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly considering an AI-led redesign of Prime Video.



RedSquid claims this is the first operator-grade agentic television platform, rather than necessarily the first use of agentic artificial intelligence on a television.

The proposition is that viewers express an intention through natural conversation and leave software agents to perform the necessary actions. Examples include planning a family film night, booking a holiday featured in a documentary or ordering the ingredients for a recipe.

Such requests could involve finding and comparing programmes across services, checking subscriptions, coordinating connected devices and completing transactions. The ambition extends beyond content recommendation, turning the television into an interface through which software can act on behalf of the household.

RedSquid TV is a recently formed company, but it draws on experience reaching back through several generations of digital television technology.

The company was incorporated in March 2024 by Trevor Neal, a former executive at television semiconductor companies including LSI Logic, CeRoma, MStar and Amlogic. At Amlogic he was associated with the chipset platform used for Sky Glass, which placed the operator experience directly into the television rather than delivering it through a separate set-top box.

RedSquid is closely connected to Bristol-based Ocean Blue Software, which became the holder of between 25% and 50% of RedSquid’s shares and voting rights in May 2026. Paul Martin, the chief executive of Ocean Blue, joined the RedSquid board. RedSquid is also registered at the same address as Ocean Blue in Bristol.

Ocean Blue identifies RedSquid as its partner for delivering operator-branded television solutions. RedSquid describes Ocean Blue as its software and integration partner, alongside engineering company Consult Red and OEM partners including Sharp and Arçelik.

Together, they provide RedSquid with experience stretching from broadcast standards and embedded software to semiconductor integration and mass-produced televisions. Its operating system sits at the system level, communicating directly with tuners, displays, audio, networking, power management and remote controls. Operators can then supply their own user interface, applications and commercial services above it.

The attraction for pay television providers is control. Rather than appearing as one application among many on a platform owned by a global television manufacturer or technology company, an operator can control the home screen, programme discovery, customer data, advertising and billing.

Fetch.ai supplies the autonomous-agent technology. It was founded in Cambridge in 2017 by Humayun Sheikh, Toby Simpson and Professor Thomas Hain.

Simpson previously worked on the Creatures series of artificial-life computer games and became head of software design at DeepMind.

Hain is a professor of speech and audio technology at the University of Sheffield. Sheikh is a commodities entrepreneur and an early investor in DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2014.

Fetch.ai originally described its software as autonomous economic agents: programs capable of representing people, companies and machines, finding other agents and coordinating transactions. That earlier proposition anticipates much of what is now described as agentic AI.

The RedSquid implementation combines Fetch.ai’s ASI model with Agentverse, through which specialist agents can be discovered and coordinated, and Fetch Business, which allows verified companies to provide commercial services.

For operators, the significance of the RedSquid partnership is that the intelligence layer could become more important than the traditional television interface. If viewers increasingly state what they want rather than selecting an application or channel, the platform interpreting that request may determine which programmes, services and suppliers are presented.

Much larger companies are also exploring more AI-led television interfaces.

Reuters reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pushed Prime Video executives to redesign the service with artificial intelligence at its centre. The internal initiative, reportedly called Lighthouse, could include conversational discovery, more personalised recommendations and Alexa integration. Amazon has not confirmed the project and its final form has apparently not been decided.

Amazon is unusually well placed to pursue such a model. It has Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Fire TV, Alexa, Ring and other connected-home products, a global retail and payments operation, a substantial advertising business and the infrastructure and artificial intelligence services of Amazon Web Services.

These assets could support an experience in which a viewer asks to find something suitable for the family, receives an explanation of the recommendation, controls the room environment, orders food or merchandise and completes payment without leaving the television.

Amazon also has the financial capacity to pursue that vision at scale. Reuters reported that Amazon has committed about $200 billion to capital expenditure this year, primarily related to artificial intelligence, in addition to multibillion-dollar investments in AI model developers.

The broader direction is becoming clearer. The next competition for control of television may be less about which application occupies the home screen and more about which artificial intelligence interprets what the viewer wants, and which companies it chooses to fulfil the request.

redsquid.tv

www.fetch.ai

www.primevideo.com