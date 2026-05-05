OBS and SLR deliver DVB-I at scale

A collaboration between Ocean Blue Software and the Service List Registry will bring together client software and platform infrastructure to support the international deployment of the DVB-I service discovery standard at scale. OBS has developed a high-performance DVB-I client that can be compiled directly into the firmware of television and video devices and displays. Connected to the SLR Unified Service Platform, it offers an end-to-end solution for service discovery.



Founded in 2005 and based in Bristol, with an international team of expert engineers, Ocean Blue Software develops smart television software used by device manufacturers and platform operators to accelerate product development, together with validation services that ensure compatibility with industry standards.

OBS has developed a high-performance DVB-I Client for integration in smart televisions and operator platforms. The same software also supports its online DVB-I Inspector, an analysis, validation, and continuous monitoring tool that ensures service information used by devices conforms to industry specifications.

SLR provides a structured, standards-based directory of television and video services, enabling devices and applications to discover and access services across multiple sources, countries, regions, and delivery networks.

The SLR Unified Service Platform implements DVB-I, an open standard that specifies how services can be described and discovered. It enables interoperability across broadcast and broadband environments while enabling innovation in user experience.

Connecting with the SLR platform, the OBS software solution supports reliable service discovery for television operating systems, simplifies integration and deployment, and ensures interoperability across the DVB-I value chain, from media providers to devices and displays. Together they advance the international deployment of the DVB-I service discovery specification at scale through a robust and reliable ecosystem based on open standards.

“Ocean Blue Software has a long track record of delivering smart television software for manufacturers and operators worldwide. We have now developed an efficient DVB-I Client for integration into their products,” said Paul Martin, CEO of Ocean Blue Software. “Working closely with SLR, we can connect these devices with service discovery, so that DVB-I can be deployed effectively across them in multiple markets.”

The initial focus will be on aligning OBS client software with the SLR platform, supporting consistent service discovery for television manufacturers and operating system providers worldwide that are planning to incorporate DVB-I in their next-generation products.

oceanbluesoftware.co.uk

slrdb.org