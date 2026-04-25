The invasion of V on TV

Television operating systems in Europe are fragmented across a number of brands. V, formerly known as VIDAA, the smart television operating system developed by Hisense, is forecast to overtake LG webOS in 2026. Chinese brands are taking share from Korean companies, much as they stole the lead from Japanese brands.



Research company Omdia says the rapid growth of V has been driven by the strong momentum of Hisense and its expanding footprint across Europe. It has significantly increased its market share in recent years, supported by competitive pricing, broader distribution, and high-profile global marketing campaigns.

Shipment of televisions powered by V are closing the gap with webOS from LG, with shipments expected to surpass it in 2026.

The dominant platform is Android, driven by another Chinese company, TCL and localised brands. Android has just over a 30% share of the market by annual shipments.

Android overtook Tizen from Samsung, which now accounts for less than a quarter of shipments in Europe, followed by LG webOS at about a fifth.

V is expected to rank third in 2026. The rise of V shows that Chinese manufacturers are gaining ground on their Korean counterparts in both shipments and platform influence.

“Samsung and LG have built large installed bases over the past decade, reaching tens of millions of households,” said David Tett, principal analyst at Omdia. “However, Chinese vendors are rapidly expanding their installed base, driven by strong shipment growth across Europe.”

Titan OS, a European smart television operating system developed by a company of that name based in Barcelona, is used to power some televisions from brands including Philips and JVC. It now has about 5% of shipments in Europe, putting it ahead of FireTV, TiVo OS, and Roku.

That only goes to demonstrate howe fragmented the television operating system is in Europe, and how much there is to play for.

omdia.tech.informa.com