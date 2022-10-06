LG webOS hub expands ecosystem

LG is upgrading its webOS platform and making it available to an expanded network of 200 partner brands. That is ten times more than when it started licensing its webOS ecosystem in early 2021. Over 120 million devices in 150 countries are now powered by webOS.



The webOS Hub platform comes with support from technology partners, including Dolby, Realtek, Gracenote and CEVA, and has been certified by more than 160 broadcasters worldwide.

“We are committed to refining and expanding our webOS Hub ecosystem, which continues to introduce more and more consumers to the unparalleled user experience of LG webOS,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

The user interface can be customized by partners, to the extent of inserting a logo or applying a visual style consistent with their identity.

Features of the platform include Next Pick1, which recommends up to three live programmes, from broadcast channels or a connected set-top box, as well as one on-demand title or app.

The Magic Explorer feature can display additional information about programmes, such as actor biographies and filming locations.

Clear Voice PRO is the LG name for a feature that makes onscreen dialogue much easier to hear.

As with its predecessor, webOS Hub carries online video services such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and now Fubo TV, as well as the free LG Channels.

The LG webOS platform has around 16% of the smart television market, just ahead of Android TV, which is gaining ground, but behind rival Samsung with Tizen, which has about 34%.

www.lg.com