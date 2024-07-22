Google TV Streamer drops dongle

Images have emerged of the long-awaited follow up to the Google Chromecast dongle device. Unlike the Chromecast that was designed to be plugged in out of site behind a television, it will be in the form of a set-top box and will be called the Google TV Streamer. Of course, the idea of set-top box is now historic, but this will be a table-top box, like many others, but with a more organic slanted pill shape.



The pictures have been published by the web site 9to5Google. The computer-generated images show a white rounded pill-shaped surface that is elongated rather than the rounded square shape of many similar devices. There are two connecting cables shown, assumed to be for power and an HDMI connection.

The remote control is also white, like that used for the Chromecast, with a round directional selection pad fitted into a curve at the top, with round buttons below for back and home. Below that there is a microphone button and a mute button. Additionally, there is an up and down button on the front rather than the side. There are dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, a power button at the bottom, and a customisable button with a star on it. Google calls it a ‘magic’ button that can be used to launch a favourite app.

Google appears to be dropping the Chromecast term and using Google TV name, which aligns with the Google TV operating environment for televisions.

The new form factor may allow Google to increase the specification and performance but more significantly justify a higher price point than a dongle, which has been seen as a relatively low-cost device. It could also allow the integration of other smart home hub capabilities.

Given the timing, the device is likely to be launched at a Made by Google event in mid August.

tv.google