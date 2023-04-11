Google TV offers access to 800 free channels

Google TV is now offering more than 800 free television channels in the United States through an integrated live guide. It is including access to free channels from Tubi, Plex and Haystack News, together with the existing line-up of channels from Pluto TV.



Google said in an online post that in all it offers over 800 channels, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX. There are channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Channels are organised into genres, like movies, news and opinion, crime, reality, and so on. Users can save favourite channels to the top of the guide for convenient access.

Apart from 77 free ‘built-in’ Google TV channels, users will still need to install separate apps to access and watch their associated channels.

Those with a premium live television subscription from YouTube TV or Sling TV, or access to over-the-air channels, can use the Live tab to access these as well.

The new live TV experience will be available over the next few weeks on all Google TV devices in the United States, including Chromecast with Google TV and televisions with Google TV built-in from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. Google also plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to eligible Android TV devices later in the year.

www.google.com