Netflix to carry TF1 in France

Netflix is planning to offer TF1 channels and on-demand programmes from TF1+ on its platform for members in France. This is the first time that Netflix has engaged on such a distribution partnership with traditional channels. The landmark deal announced in Cannes marks a move to aggregate services that could be adopted in other markets.



TF1 channels and programmes will be available to all Netflix members in France from the Summer of 2026, allowing users to view them as part of their subscription, without leaving the service.

“This is a first-of-its-kind partnership that plays to our strengths of giving audiences the best entertainment alongside the best discovery experience,” said Greg Peters, the co-chief executive of Netflix. “By teaming up with France’s leading broadcaster we will provide French consumers with even more reasons to come to Netflix every day and to stay with us for all their entertainment.”

TF1 Group is a leading French media company, reaching 58 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serving 35 million users on its own TF1+ online video platform. It is one of the two largest private broadcasters in France. In 2021, TF1 planned to merge with the rival M6 Group but this was abandoned because of anti-competition concerns.

Rodolphe Belmer, the chief executive of TF1 Group, who previously sat on the Netflix board, said: “As viewing habits shift toward on-demand consumption and audience fragmentation increases, this unprecedented alliance will enable our premium content to reach unparalleled audiences and unlock new reach for advertisers within an ecosystem that perfectly complements our TF1+ platform.”

No details of the financial arrangements were announced.

Amazon has been aggregating multiple services for years, but this is the first time that Netflix has done such a deal. It potentially paves the way for more partnerships between Netflix and traditional broadcasters. It may be more a matter of when rather than if such an approach is extended.

