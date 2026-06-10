Sky offers low latency channels for World Cup

Sky has added low latency online versions of all channels showing live World Cup football games in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is intended to avoid the problem of delays associated with watching online compared to satellite.



To view the low latency or “Real Time” channels, users on Sky Glass or a Sky Stream device will need to select one of the new low latency channels.

Sky has previously provided low latency LL-HLS delivery on its own Sky Sports Main Event channel.

Although Sky does not have the rights to the World Cup, it is applying the Real Time approach to third-party channels carried on its platform.

In all, it will involve 25 additional streams to support different regional variations of the channels, available separately from channels 926 to 947.

There will be regional versions of BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1/STV/UTV, and ITV4, with RTÉ2 in Northern Ireland.

It is intended to reduce the effect of spoilers from social media notifications, messaging apps, and nearby viewers, before they appear on screen for online viewers.

Viewers report that there is still a delay of around five seconds with respect to broadcast channels.

Sky says it requires an internet connection of at least 40 megabits per second. It will not support some time-shift functions, including live rewind.

It also currently requires users to select a special channel to get the benefit, assuming they are aware of it. They will receive an on-screen prompt during supported events.

www.sky.com