BBC to charge for access to news

BBC Studios and BBC News are introducing a subscription model for access to BBC.com in the United States. It marks the first time the international web site will offer a paid experience for readers outside the United Kingdom. The move reflects the continuing shift towards subscription-based digital news services.



BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, operates the international version of BBC.com, which is distinct from the licence fee-funded service available in the United Kingdom. The new offering has been developed in partnership with the BBC News digital team.

A beta version is available, with a full launch expected later in the year.

In the initial phase of the launch, for $8.99 or $49.99 a year, subscribers in the United States will get unlimited access to BBC news articles, feature stories and the online version of the BBC News channel.

BBC.com currently reaches 60 million users in the United States. Whether they will all be prepared to pay 50 dollars a year for access is another matter.

Apparently, casual browsers will still be able to explore BBC.com freely, and will still have access to select global breaking news stories, BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service radio livestreams, BBC World Service Languages sites, and a variety of free newsletters and podcasts.

In a statement, BBC Studios said the initiative responds to “growing consumer demand for choice in how they access and experience content.” It aims to provide an alternative for users who prefer an experience without advertising, while continuing to offer a free ad-supported option.

Rebecca Glashow, the chief executive of global media and streaming at BBC Studios, explained: “We’re seeing a strong demand for trusted, impartial news globally. Our new offering in the US gives audiences a choice in how they access the BBC, whether through our free, ad-supported service or a new, paid, ad-free experience.”

She added: “The BBC has been serving audiences in the US for decades. This is a natural next step as we expand our direct-to-consumer offerings.”

The subscription service will include access to selected premium content, although the BBC has not specified exactly what this will entail. It is likely to include expanded analysis, special reports, and bespoke newsletters. The precise pricing has not yet been confirmed, but the beta version is currently testing various models.

The move brings the BBC in line with other international news organisations that have adopted subscription models. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Guardian all offer paid options, typically alongside free access to a limited number of articles or an advertising-supported experience.

The BBC has emphasised that the new model does not affect its licence fee-funded services in the United Kingdom, nor does it change the availability of BBC.com in other international markets at this stage. The domestic BBC News website and apps will continue to be free at the point of use for audiences in the United Kingdom.

The development is part of a broader strategy by BBC Studios to grow commercial revenue. BBC Studios already operates multiple subscription services globally, including BritBox, the streaming service offering British television content in partnership with ITV.

Earlier this year, BBC Studios reported record revenue of £1.8 billion, with modest profits of £200 million helping to supplement funding for BBC public services.

The launch of a paid model for BBC.com reflects the challenges faced by digital publishers worldwide. Advertising revenues have fluctuated, while audience expectations have shifted towards subscription-based models that promise fewer distractions and higher-quality experiences.

For the BBC, the success of this initiative in the United States could influence whether similar models are rolled out in other markets. More details are expected ahead of the full launch later this year.

