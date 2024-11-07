Connected television brands in United States

Roku is the most popular streaming media player purchased in the United States, followed by Amazon. Both have expanded into smart televisions as well, while Samsung is the most purchased brand of smart television. Together, these three brands dominate in terms of consumer viewing habits, with 65% of internet households in the United States naming one of these brands as their primary streaming video device.



Roku accounts for over a quarter of households surveyed, followed by Samsung with its Tizen platform, then Amazon with Fire TV.

After the top three brands comes LG with WebOS, Vizio with SmartCast and then Google TV and Chromecast.

Together, these six names account for nearly 90% of brands cited, with others being PlayStation, Apple TV, and Xbox.

“Samsung has a sizeable lead in the smart TV market,” said Elizabeth Parks of Parks Associates. “The company’s strength in smart TVs earns it the number two position in CTV platform use, even though Samsung does not have a separate streaming media player offering.”

“Most consumers prioritize software capabilities, customer service, and hardware specifications when purchasing a new smart TV,” she said, “but a cohesive and carefully designed interface within a single operating system can significantly enhance the user experience after purchase and help to increase brand stickiness.”

The research is based on a demographically representative survey of 8,000 internet households in the United States in the first quarter of 2024.