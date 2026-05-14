Ofcom outlines online video code

Larger online video services in the United Kingdom will for the first time be held to content and accessibility standards that are similar to those for broadcast television. The communications regulator Ofcom has published a new draft code that will bring Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ under its oversight for the first time.



The Media Act of 2024 granted Ofcom new powers to create and enforce a new content standards Code for video-on-demand services. All on-demand services in the United Kingdom must already follow on-demand programme service rules.

A draft Ofcom code includes a range of new rules governing major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. These platforms will, for the first time, be held to content standards similar to those already in place for traditional broadcasters. That includes rules around harmful and offensive content, fairness and privacy, and due impartiality and due accuracy in news. Ofcom is also consulting on new accessibility requirements for subtitling, audio description, and signing.

The proposed new content standards code will apply to ‘Tier 1’ streaming services that have more than half a million users in the United Kingdom. This will include services from ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5. The BBC iPlayer is already regulated under the broadcasting code but the new requirements will apply to other relevant services from the BBC in the United Kindgom.

The requirements broadly mirror existing broadcasting rules, but reflect the differences between traditional, scheduled broadcast television and on-demand programming.

Services will be required to comply with existing obligations to protect young audiences from material which may be harmful to them. The proposed new code also includes enhanced protections focused on preserving the welfare and legal rights of under-18s who appear in programmes.

There will be a requirement to provide adequate protection to viewers from potential harm, and offence to be justified by context, with emphasis on enabling informed viewing choices through clear content information and warnings. Exceptional editorial justification will be required for including explicit detail about novel or unusual suicide methods.

Rules will supplement the existing requirements on incitement to crime or disorder, abusive treatment and portrayals of criminal techniques and proceedings.

News coverage rules for due impartiality and accuracy will largely carry over from the broadcasting code. For non-news programming, including current affairs programmes, there will be flexibility to maintain due impartiality across multiple programmes.

There will be the same level of protection of individuals or organisations against unfair treatment or unwarranted infringement of privacy as for broadcast programmes.

A draft accessibility code will cover major online video services, requiring them to subtitle at least 80% of their catalogue, audio describe 10%, and provide signing for 5%.

Following a consultation period until August, Ofcom expects to publish the final codes later in 2026.

The draft Tier 1 Standards Code and Tier 1 Accessibility Code are available from the Ofcom web site.

www.ofcom.org.uk