Hisense ranks second in television shipments

Samsung shipped more televisions than any other manufacturer in 2022 but Hisense and TCL overtook LG. Hisense increased its sales of televisions by 16%, while most of the other major manufacturers saw small declines.



For many years, the television market has been dominated by the South Korean manufacturers Samsung and LG, but they are being increasingly undercut by Chinese manufacturers.

Data from Omdia shows that Samsung shipped 39.84 million televisions in 2022. Hisense shipped 24.54 million, followed by TCL with 23.79 million, slightly ahead of LG with 23.56 million. There was not much separating these three, with a small decline in shipments by LG matched by a gain in those from Hisense.

Five Chinese manufacturers between them shipped 73.70 million televisions, or just under half of those of the top ten suppliers.

Hisense televisions include products powered by Roku OS, as well as Google TV or Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xumo TV from Comcast and Charter.

Hisense also has its own Linux-based television operating system, VIDAA. Headquartered in Atlanta in the United States, VIDAA has offices and staff spread across China, Israel, Germany and Slovenia. The VIDAA OS is used by a number of brands, including Toshiba.

www.hisense.com

www.vidaa.com