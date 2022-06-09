Xbox comes to televisions without the box

The Microsoft Xbox gaming experience is coming to the latest Samsung televisions. It follows a partnership with Samsung to bring the Xbox Game Pass to Samsung Galaxy phones. Samsung Gaming Hub will become the first smart television platform to include the Xbox app. The stated aim of Microsoft is to explore other television partnerships to bring the Xbox experience to more users, without the need to buy a television or console.



XBox is coming to the Samsung Gaming Hub, a new game streaming discovery platform, powered by the Tizen television operating environment, available on 2022 models of Samsung smart televisions, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, higher models of QLEDs and the 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home,” said Won-Jin Lee, the head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favourite games.”

Users will be able to play Xbox games on 2022 Samsung televisions in much the same way that they access other online apps.

The Xbox app will be accessible from the Samsung Gaming Hub. Users can log in with an existing Microsoft account. Game Pass Ultimate members will have access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games, including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. They can also use Fortnite without a membership.

The games can be played with a Bluetooth-enabled controller, like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller.

Microsoft is also working to enable enhanced gaming experiences through the Microsoft Edge browser with Windows 11.

Microsoft Gaming chief executive Phil Spencer explained: “We’re building a platform that can reach billions of players — whether it’s on console, whether it’s on PC, whether it’s through Xbox cloud streaming — where players on any device they want to play on should be able to find the content they want to play.”

www.xbox.com

www.samsung.com