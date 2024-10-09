Apple TV+ coming to Amazon Prime Video

The Apple TV+ online video service is coming to Amazon Prime Video in the United States, with additional territories to follow. It is part of the Amazon strategy to aggregate third-party services and make them available on one bill, in one app. So, where does that leave Apple?



Prime Video customers in the United States will soon be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ for an additional $9.99 a month, which can be cancelled at any time.

As well as Apple TV+ original series, subscribers will have access to selected Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball events.

There will be no need to download extra apps, beyond the Prime Video application.

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalogue of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

“As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible,” said Eddy Cue, the SVP of services at Apple.

Apple TV+ joins more than 100 add-on subscription options in the United States on Amazon Prime Video, with one billing relationship, in one app, available across thousands of models of device.

Amazon Prime Video has over 200 million monthly viewers on its platform worldwide. The basic Prime Video service comes as an Amazon Prime membership benefit and can also be purchased as a standalone monthly subscription.

Amazon is positioning itself to become a super aggregator in the great re-bundling of subscription video services, providing a one-stop shop for customers.

That is a position that Apple would like to occupy itself, with its Apple TV platform hosting countless television apps. Apple does not provide figures for the number of Apple TV+ subscribers, but estimates put the number at around 50 million worldwide.

In the United Kingdom, BARB research suggests that 2.4 million homes have access to Apple TV+, behind Paramount+, Discovery+, and Disney+, compared to 13.7 million with Amazon Prime Video, and 17.1 million with Netflix.

Historically, Apple has focused on creating a premium, exclusive ecosystem, but this partnership signals a willingness to extend its reach beyond its own devices and services.

However, the video business is all about distribution, to any screen. By joining Prime Video’s platform, Apple TV+ can tap into Amazon’s massive subscriber base, gaining exposure to a broader audience without requiring users to download a separate app.

Apple TV+ gains greater exposure and access to new customers, while Amazon further consolidates its role as the go-to platform for managing streaming subscriptions, enhancing both user convenience and platform loyalty.

www.apple.com

www.amazon.com