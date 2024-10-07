Freely on Fire

Everyone TV, which is owned by the public service broadcasters in the United Kingdom, has done a deal with Amazon to make its Freely app available on televisions using the Fire TV operating system, including its own brand products and new models from TCL and Panasonic. However, it does not currently appear to extend to Fire TV Sticks or Cubes that plug into other makes of television.



The Fire TV operating system will provide the Freely app on new Amazon Fire TV smart televisions. These will include new models from TCL and Panasonic.

It is not clear whether it will be made available on existing Fire TV products already in the market, which currently support Freeview Play.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Freely to Fire TV customers in the UK,” declared Emma Gilmartin, the director of Fire TV Europe at Amazon. “This new deal for Freely allows us to provide even more value to our customers by giving them easy access to the best free TV shows, films and live channels from UK broadcasters, alongside the great content they already enjoy on Fire TV.”

Freely is already available on some Hisense, Bush, Toshiba and Panasonic televisions. The market leaders, Samsung and LG, have yet to announce any support for Freely.

