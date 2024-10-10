Samsung to bring One UI to televisions

Samsung will integrate the user experience across its devices, from mobiles to televisions, under the name One UI. That is the user interface Samsung currently applies to Android devices, although there is no indication that Samsung will switch from its Tizen operating system to Android for its smart televisions. The news came at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Jose, with about 3,000 developers, partners, and media in attendance.



The company announced that it will integrate the software experience of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI next year. By providing a cohesive product experience and committing to software upgrades for up to seven years, Samsung will continue to bring innovation for its customers.

Samsung showed a preview of One UI 7, which will be available to developers in beta before the end of the year and is expected to be launched in early 2025.

The Tizen operating system will also gain artificial intelligence services and there will be stronger interoperability between Tizen and the Galaxy ecosystem.

Multi-Control, which enables users to navigate and control both their smartphone and tablet using the same Bluetooth tools including mice and keyboards, will extend to smart monitors and TVs with Tizen.

A new software development kit for Tizen applications designed with RISC-V will be available in 2026.

Tizen also supports the latest version of Flutter, the cross-platform development framework, and will continue providing extension tools for app developers for a greater level of debugging and profiling.

Samsung also highlighted the expansion of Passkey, which will come to Tizen beginning with 2025 TV models. Passkey will bring greater convenience and security to users, while also supporting web browser-based logins through mobile QR code scanning.

www.samsung.com