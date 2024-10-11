MyFree DirecTV service to launch

Satellite television provider DirecTV is due to launch a free advertiser-supported online television platform, MyFree DIRECTV. It will offer curated channels and an extensive on-demand library. The service will be available across the United States online, on some smart televisions and streaming devices, and via a mobile app.



MyFree DIRECTV integrates DirecTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel. Introduced earlier this year, Your TV combines a user’s selected favourites with their most watched content to immediately put programming front and centre from the moment the television is turned on.

“DIRECTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that,” said Amy Leifer, the chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

DirecTV rival Dish offers its own free online video service, Sling Freestream.

DirecTV has announced a deal to acquire Dish Networks for $1 in cash and the assumption of $9.75 billion in debt. It will create the largest television provider in the United States, with around 18 million customers.

Kent Rees is joining Directv from Sling TV as the general manager of MyFree DIRECTV to oversee its operations, channel strategy, and launch.

MyFree DIRECTV is due to launch in the United States on 15 November 2024. It will compete with countless other free online video services, including Pluto TV from Paramount and Tubi from Fox.

www.directv.com

myfreedirectv.com