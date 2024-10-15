Virgin Media Stream becomes Flex

Virgin Media has renamed its online video offering from Stream to Flex, which sounds a bit like an airline fare. Perhaps it is an attempt to avoid confusion with the rival Sky Stream. They have also added a £5 a month charge for the service, which was previously free.



Virgin launched its Stream Box in 2022. It was available to Virgin broadband customers for a one-off activation fee of £35, after which it was free to use.

It offered traditional free-to-air channels in high definition, delivered online, with additional premium channels, including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, offered for a monthly subscription. It also included a range of apps from broadcasters, as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. It looked a lot like cable television, but with a smaller box.

In new full fibre network areas where its legacy cable television service is not available, it is the only television option available from Virgin Media. It now offers over 150 free television channels, including a range of free themed channels, with other services available on a monthly subscription.

Virgin Media has now changed the name of the service to Flex, although confusingly box is still referred to as a Stream Box. The one-off activation fee has been reduced from £35 to £10, but there is now a £5 a month charge for new customers.

www.virginmedia.com