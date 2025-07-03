Prime time for France Télévisions

France Télévisions is making its entire france.tv service, with five national channels, preview and replay programmes, available through Amazon Prime Video in France, with a dedicated presence on the Prime Video home screen. Described as an unprecedented distribution agreement, it follows the announcement that TF1 will make its programming available on Netflix. France Télévisions already provides its five national channels online through france.tv, which had 42.9 million unique visitors in June.



Delphine Ernotte Cunci, the president and chief executive of France Télévisions, announced the news. “With this unprecedented distribution method, our group is taking a historic step to strengthen the visibility of its public service offer, and thus allow all audiences to find and discover the unique richness of france.tv in new environments.”

Christophe Deguine, the general manager of Prime Video in France, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this agreement and to be able to make the vast catalog of France Télévisions available to all our Prime customers in France. We are constantly looking for new ways to expand the offer of quality content offered to our customers and to confirm Prime Video as the number 1 entertainment destination.”

France Télévisions is the French national public television broadcaster. It is a state-owned company formed from the integration of the public television channels France 2 (formerly Antenne 2) and France 3 (formerly France Régions 3), later joined by the legally independent channels France 4 (formerly Festival), France 5 (formerly La Cinquième) and the news channel France Info. France Télévisions is currently funded by the French Treasury and the revenue from commercial advertising.

News of the distribution deal with Amazon comes less than a month after TF1 announced that it would be making its channels and on-demand programmes available on Netflix. That will not happen until the summer of 2026, so the France Télévisions deal with Prime Video will be well established by then.

France Télévisions and TF1, alongside fellow French broadcaster M6, had previously planned to take on the Netflix and Amazon through a joint platform Salto. That was scrapped in 2022 after the collapse of a merger between TF1 and M6.

