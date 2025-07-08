Fiction dominates online video viewing

Viewing of online video subscription services in Europe is based more on fiction series than movies. Despite the vast range of video programming available, it is also concentrated on a small number of titles, with 0.1% of works accounting for 14% of total viewing time.



The numbers come from reach by the European Audiovisual Observatory, based on viewing time data provided by Digital i across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max in nine European countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. HBO Max is not available in Germany, France, or Italy.

Films made up 22% of all viewing time across these services in those countries.

While original productions are among the most successful programmes, accounting for 54% of the top 100 most viewed titles, they only make up 36% of series viewing and 25% of film viewing across these services.

Documentaries make up only 3% of viewing across both television and movie titles. Of those, documentaries from the United States were the most watched, followed by productions from the United Kingdom.

There is a heavy reliance on catalogue titles, with films that have been theatrically released in Europe accounting for 64% of film viewing, with movies produced before 2018 accounting for 39% of film viewing.

European works, including from the United Kingdom, accounted for a quarter of viewing time on these services across the nine countries, with those from the United States accounting for 61% of total hours watched.

Netflix accounted for 62% of viewing time in the sample, with Amazon and Disney+ each taking 17%.

The report, SVOD Usage in the European Union — 2024 data is available from the European Audiovisual Observatory.

www.obs.coe.int