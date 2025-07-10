What to watch on Roku

Roku is introducing a What to Watch feature in the United Kingdom, offering personalised recommendations based on viewing habits, current subscriptions, and editorial promotions. Roku says that it creates a “customer experience that is truly tailored to the viewer’s individual interests”. The accompanying screenshot shows recommendations for Bluey, Jurassic World, the sequel Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, and the Handmaid’s Tale.



What to watch is available on all existing and future Roku TV models in the United Kingdom. It is within the navigation menu on the home screen. A continue watching feature also gives viewers a single location to return to what they were watching across different apps. A save list also provides a place for programming that viewers have tagged to watch later.

“By highlighting content that’s relevant to viewers while also introducing something new, they can effortlessly find entertainment that interests them,” said Richard Halton, the country manager for Roku in the United Kingdom. Its launch follows the announcement that new Roku TV models will support Freely, giving consumers access to live and on-demand shows from the UK’s biggest broadcasters all in one place.”

www.roku.com