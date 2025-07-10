ITV and Disney in landmark deal

Disney and ITV are collaborating to promote a selection of their online video services on each other’s platforms in the United Kingdom. They will be billed as a “Taste of ITVX” and a “Taste of Disney+” respectively. Described as a first-of-its-kind landmark agreement, it will showcase their programmes to their complementary audiences, all in the best possible taste.



Disney+ customers in the United Kingdom will be able to view ITV shows like the acclaimed drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, selected series of the reality show Love Island, and quiz shows like The 1% Club, all of which are already available for free on ITVX.

ITVX viewers will see a rotating rail of Disney+ shows, presented as “A Taste of Disney+”, including reality shows like The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, all available to ITVX viewers at no cost.

ITV Commercial will sell advertising against the Disney programming on ITVX, while Disney will sell advertising for the ITVX programming on Disney+. ITVX and Disney+ also offer subscription tiers without advertising.

Kevin Lygo, the managing director of media and entertainment at ITV said: “Disney are fantastic partners with a brilliant breadth of content. This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

Joe Earley, the president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, formerly the president of Hulu, commented: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films.”

Viewers may benefit from the co-promotion, but it risks blurring any distinction between the respective brands.

