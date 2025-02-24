SLR joins DVB to promote DVB-I

SLR, the Service List Registry, has joined the DVB Project to develop and promote the adoption of its international solution to the problem of audiovisual media service discovery. The unified service platform is based on open standards to enable simple service selection on any screen. The registry is designed to allow media providers to announce audiovisual media and enable any device, display, agent, or application to discover and access any service, over any delivery network, on any compatible display.



Central to the registry is the DVB-I specification for service discovery and programme metadata developed by the DVB Project.

DVB-I enables service information describing audiovisual media to be delivered online using open standards. It allows the aggregation and integration of services from multiple sources into a coherent and consistent proposition.

Service List Registry Limited, based in London, has become a member of the DVB to help promote the adoption and deployment of the DVB-I standard internationally. SLR is developing a global online platform for audiovisual media service discovery at slrdb.org.

Registered regulators, media providers, and distributors can manage lists of offerings available online and through traditional broadcast networks. This enables compatible devices, displays and applications with different capabilities to discover and access relevant services from multiple sources, offering users choice, convenience and control, on any screen.

Dr William Cooper, the chief executive of SLR, explained: “We established the Service List Registry as an independent organisation to provide a globally scalable implementation of the DVB-I specification. We look forward to our continuing work with colleagues in the DVB Project as we build out our platform.”

DVB is an industry-led consortium of the world’s leading media and technology companies working together to design open technical specifications for digital media delivery.

DVB-I will be a focus for discussion at the DVB World conference in Munich on March 18-19. The conference will consider the technical, economic, and regulatory implications of the evolution of television and video distribution and consumption.

slrdb.org