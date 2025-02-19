AgileTV launches American service

AgileTV has launched a managed television service for second and third tier network operators in North America that are looking to provide a proposition that combines traditional pay television and online video services in a single interface. They are offering their television as a service solution on a profit-sharing basis.



The AgileTV service is powered by United Teleports and BNS. It claims it is not just another virtual multichannel provider.

The joint service is fully managed, fully integrated, and fully featured. The single user interface offers aggregation of services with universal search.

“We understand what it takes to deliver a unified viewing experience that needs to meet unique regional content and infrastructure requirements,” said Ruben Senor-Megias of AgileTV. Headquartered in Bilbao, AgileTV, a brand of Agile Content, has 300 staff in 15 countries, serving 120 clients and reaching over 50 million households worldwide through its technologies.

United Teleports, based in Miami, Florida, provides media management, network origination and distribution services to more than 1000 networks, distributed via satellite and internet to global cable, satellite, terrestrial, and online platforms.

“This refreshing approach to a managed TV service is perfectly aligned with our mission for providing timely, tailored, cost-effective, and reliable solutions,” added Ricardo Dias, the chief executive of United Teleports. “The market is ripe for this type of disruption and we look forward to giving operators a better choice for delivering the full spectrum of entertainment.”

BNS, or Bold New Solutions, is a business, technology and engineering services company. “Every sized operator deserves the opportunity to deliver great video experiences — with a healthy profit margin,” said Chuck Hasek, the chief technology officer of BNS. “Based on years of experience in the North American video delivery market, we are confident this service can fill the existing gap for operationally efficient and profitable video services.”

agiletv.com