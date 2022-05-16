Service List Registry offers simple service selection

A new system to integrate online and broadcast audiovisual services promises to provide a coherent, consistent, and convenient user experience across different screens. Launching at DVB World in Brussels, the online Service List Registry based on the open DVB-I standard aims to simplify service selection on any screen, giving users choice, convenience, and control.



While users are familiar with traditional electronic programme guides on various television platforms, there has been no standard system to enable users to access service information on any screen.

With viewers and listeners now accessing services on different devices over diverse networks, including fixed and mobile connections, this integrated online system provides a solution to the problem of how to find your favourite programmes and discover new ones.

The Service List Registry will enable regulators, producers, distributors, and service providers to register services so that any compatible screen, device, or application can discover and access them over the most appropriate available delivery system.

The system allows hybrid services to be delivered over multiple network technologies and enables providers to evolve their offering while continuing to support existing services.

The registry ensures prominence of programming from traditional national and regional broadcasters, together with international, premium, and special interest services. It supports free and subscription models across conventional channels and on-demand applications.

“Users want a simple way to select services on any screen, however they receive them,” said Dr William Cooper, the co-founder and Chief Executive of the Service List Registry. “Having worked in broadband and broadcast convergence for two decades, this represents a significant step forward in the future of television and video distribution.”

The online directory is based on the open DVB-I standard. Hosted on global network infrastructure, it is freely accessible to any compatible device or application and does not track end users or their usage of services.

“The system is designed to meet the demanding operational requirements of media services with millions of users,” said Chris Young, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the online platform. “Registry requests can be easily integrated in client devices and applications to enable them to discover and access relevant services.”

The Service List Registry is inviting participation from partners, regulators, broadcasters, service providers, platform operators, device manufacturers and application developers before it becomes generally available.

www.servicelistregistry.org