Google expands Freeplay offering

Google is expanding its Freeplay offering on Google TV in the United States, adding more than 10,000 movies and shows available on demand to over 300 scheduled online channels. The move makes free television a more substantial part of the Google TV platform.



“We’re bringing video-on-demand to Google TV Freeplay, which gives you instant access to free entertainment,” Google announced. The advertising-supported programming requires a Google account and internet connection but no additional subscription.

The on-demand library includes programming from studios including A24 and Lionsgate. Google says the library will be refreshed throughout the year.

The company is also expanding the scheduled channel lineup to more than 300, across news, sports, reality television, true crime and other genres. Recent additions include World of Love Island, Bloomberg TV+, Yahoo! Sports Network and The Martha Stewart Channel.

Freeplay is currently available on Google TV devices in the United States. Google TV is the company’s television experience built on the underlying Android TV operating system, which is also used independently by other device manufacturers. Freeplay sits within the Google TV environment and can be accessed from its own app on the home screen.

That positioning is arguably more significant than whether the programming is scheduled or available on demand. Google already has an enormous online video service in YouTube. Freeplay gives it something different: a television proposition that forms part of the platform experience rather than a destination that viewers specifically choose to visit.

Google began integrating free scheduled channels directly into Google TV in 2023, initially making them available through its Live tab without requiring users to download or open separate applications. The offering subsequently became Freeplay. Adding a substantial catalogue of programming on demand extends the proposition beyond the conventional television channel experience.

The name is instructive. Freeplay describes what the viewer gets rather than how it is delivered or funded. Programming is available to play without taking out another subscription. Whether it comes from a scheduled stream or an on-demand library is increasingly an implementation detail.

It also points to an evolving role for the television platform. Google TV has been positioned primarily as a way of bringing together programming from multiple applications and helping viewers find something to watch. With Freeplay, Google is increasingly providing programming directly within that environment as well.

There is an interesting historical parallel. A television set traditionally came with television. Turn it on, connect an antenna and programming was immediately available without choosing a service provider or taking out a subscription. Smart televisions initially turned that proposition into a collection of applications through which viewers assembled their own choice of services.

Online television platforms are now beginning to complete the circle. By providing scheduled and on-demand programming as part of the platform, Google can ensure that a new television already has something to watch.

For broadcasters and online video providers, the strategic significance is that the television operating environment is becoming more than a neutral platform for their applications. It can aggregate, recommend and increasingly provide programming of its own.

Freeplay remains a United States proposition for now. With Google TV distributed across televisions and streaming devices from multiple manufacturers, this development provides an indication of how Google sees the television platform evolving. Free television may increasingly become a feature of the platform itself.

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