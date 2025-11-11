Online video subscriptions in the UK

The number of homes in the United Kingdom with access to an online video subscription service has remained relatively static at 20.5 million homes, or just under 70%, led by Netflix at just under 60% of homes. The proportion of subscribers taking the advertising tier has risen over the last year, with advertising on online video subscription services now becoming a more substantial competitor to commercial television channels.



The quarterly establishment survey from the audience measurement organisation Barb showed a slight dip from a total of 20.6 million homes with access to an online video subscription service, compared to the last quarter.

The number of homes in the United Kingdom with access to Netflix was unchanged at 17.6 million or 59.5% of homes. 6.1 million of them, or 35%, were on the advertising tier, up from 5.5 million, or 20.8%, the previous quarter.

13.6 million homes, or 46.0%, had access to Amazon Prime Video, down slightly from 13.7 million the previous quarter. 87% of them were on its advertising tier.

7.5 million homes, or 25.4%, had access to Disney+, down slightly from 7.6 million the previous quarter. 30% of them were on its advertising tier, up from 28% the previous quarter.

Paramount had 3.3 million homes, or 11.1%, which was unchanged on the previous quarter but up from 2.8 million in 12 months.

Discovery, with 3.2 million homes, 10.7%, was up from 3.0 million the previous quarter, but the same number as a year before.

Apple TV, at 2.8 million, or 9.6%, was up from 2.7 million the previous quarter and 2.5 million a year before.

NOW, from Sky, had 2.0 million homes, 6.8%, up slightly on 1.9 million the previous quarter but down on 2.1 million the previous year.

Doug Whelpdale, head of insight at Barb, said: “With overall SVOD subscriptions largely flat, it’s interesting to see continued growth for the ad tiers of Disney+ and Netflix. Compared to a year ago, the Disney+ ad tier has almost doubled in size, while that for Netflix has increased by 60%.”

www.barb.co.uk