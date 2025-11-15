1.1 billion connected televisions

The global active installed base of connected televisions will reach 1.1 billion by the end of 2025. If it continues to grow at the same rate if will overtake the number of households on pay television platforms by 2027. The projections were shared by Orphélie Boucaud of Dataxis at the annual HbbTV Symposium, which was held in Istanbul this year.



The active installed base of televisions connected to the internet was about 1 billion in 2024 and is expected to be 1.1 billion by the end of 2025. Projecting that forward, it is likely to reach 1.2 billion in 2027, matching the number of homes with pay television subscriptions.

While pay-television homes are expected to remain the same through to the end of the decade, as they continue to grow in some territories while in decline in more mature markets, the number of active connected televisions is expected to rise beyond 1.4 billion by the end of the decade.

Globally, online video subscription revenue has already overtaken that for pay television, as has advertising revenue for video sharing platforms, while other online video advertising revenue has overtaken the level of public funding for television.

In Europe, online video subscriptions now account for 24% of total television and video revenues of $164 billion, followed by subscription television at 23%, public funding at 18%, television advertising at 18%, online video sharing platforms at 13%, and other online video advertising at 4%.

Dataxis estimates that Samsung has 19% of the market share for connected television devices and displays, followed by LG with 11%, TCL with 8%, Hisense with 7%, and Fire TV with 7%. Other platforms account for nearly half the market, which is highly fragmented.

