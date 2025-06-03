UK online video subscriptions remain flat

Over 20 million homes in the United Kingdom have access to an online video subscription service. The number rose slightly from 20.0 million to 20.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, which is around 67.5% of nearly 30 million homes or just over two thirds, but it has basically levelled off at around that proportion.



Netflix and Amazon both gained subscribers in the first quarter of 2025, as did Paramount and Apple, while Discovery stayed unchanged but Disney and NOW ended up with slightly fewer subscribers.

The number of homes in the United Kingdom with access to Netflix rose to 17.4 million, or 59.2%, up from 17.1m over the quarter. Of those, 28% were on its lower-cost tier with advertising, at 4.8 million or 16.4% of homes in the country, up from 4.7 million at the end of 2024.

13.4 million homes with access to Amazon Prime Video rose slightly from 13.3 million. Of these, 87% were on the advertising tier. That is 11.7 million homes or 39.9% of homes in the United Kingdom, up from 11.6 million.

Disney+ ranks third, with 7.3 million homes having access, or 24.8% of homes in the United Kingdom. That is down from 7.6 million the previous quarter. 23% of Disney+ homes were on it is advertising tier, which is 1.7 million homes or 5.8% of homes in the United Kingdom.

Discovery+ and Paramount+ each had 3.1 million homes, with Paramount gaining 430,000 in the last quarter.

Apple TV+ had 2.7 million homes, or 9.1% of homes in the United Kingdom, up slightly from 2.6 million the previous quarter.

NOW, from Sky, had 1.8 million homes, at 6.2%, down from 2 million the previous quarter.

The number of homes with two or more services reached a record 14.1 million homes, or around 47.5% of all homes in the country.

The figures are based on the Barb quarterly Establishment Survey, which uses a nationally representative sample to ask respondents to recognise services to which they have access.

www.barb.co.uk