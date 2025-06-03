USB stick for television in Germany

A new Freenet TV stick is available in Germany, using a USB connection. It plugs into compatible televisions and replaces the need for a conventional credit card size conditional access module.



The solution has been developed by Media Broadcast tougher with Irdeto and Twise. It is based on the CI Plus 2.0 standard that allows for a USB interface, replacing the traditional PCMCIA form factor.

When the USB conditional access module is inserted into the USB port of a compatible television it handles the decryption of encrypted television signals.

Last year, Twise revealed a similar USB TV stick for use with Fransat in France.

The CI Plus 2.0 standard has already been integrated by several TV manufacturers, including Hisense, LG, Vestel and TPV. Progressive roll-out of the standard is expected in Europe and other regions through 2025, allowing a transition away from the old credit card size PCMCIA module.

The software development for the USB device is the result of joint efforts between Freenet TV, TWISE and Irdeto over many years.

“Our successful collaboration with Twise and Irdeto has made this possible. We are also actively engaging with all major TV manufacturers to accelerate the market adoption of this cutting-edge interface, bringing this new technology to as many households as possible.” said Alicia Hellpoldt, the head of freenet TV.

The freenet TV service includes 20 free-to-air channels and up to 20 additional channels available for subscription of €7.99 a month or €99.00 a year.

The platform already has a dongle style device available, but that uses an HDMI connection to enable hybrid services delivered over a terrestrial antenna and the internet.

The freenet TV service has 476,000 subscribers, which is down from 562,000 a year previously.

The waipu.tv service from freenet, which is delivered online, now has over 2 million subscribers, up from 1.5 million in a year.

www.freenet.tv

www.freenet.ag

www.twise.fr

www.irdeto.com