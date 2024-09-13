Eutelsat launches Sat.tv Connect

Satellite operator Eutelsat is launching Sat.tv Connect, a new interactive application for network-connected television sets that have an integrated satellite tuner. It uses a combination of DVB-I and HbbTV to provide a service guide for hundreds of channels broadcast free-to-air on its satellites. Eutelsat subsidiary Fransat has also announced a TV stick solution providing access to high-definition and ultra-high-definition channels for France.



Sat.tv Connect is a hybrid solution, combining access to live television channels available via satellite, with additional connected services available over the internet.

The channel and programme guide enhances the navigation of the hundreds of channels broadcast free-to-air over Eutelsat satellites and received by more than 120 million homes in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Eutelsat is the leading satellite operator for free-to-air distribution in the region, both in number of channels broadcast and number of households served.

Already deployed on a growing base of consumer satellite set-top boxes, the Sat.tv service is now available on new-generation connected television sets with an integrated satellite tuner.

Sat.tv Connect combines two interactive television technology standards, DVB-I and HbbTV. DVB-I is the recent standard for service discovery, available in a growing number of television ranges on the market. HbbTV, the standard for hybrid broadcast broadband television, provides support for web applications and is already available in all leading brand-name television sets available in Europe.

Laurence Delpy is the president of the video business unit at Eutelsat Group. He said: “Sat.tv Connect enhances both the quality of service provided to our broadcast customers, bringing greater visibility for channels, whilst improving content discoverability and the TV viewing experience for end-users.”

Eutelsat subsidiary Fransat has also announced its TV Stick solution for receiving high-definition and ultra-high-definition satellite channels in France.

The Fransat TV Stick is a conditional access module that uses the CI Plus 2.0 standard to integrate decryption and logical channel numbering in a compact USB format. Inserted into the USB port of a compatible television with an integrated satellite tuner, it allows the user to navigate the full range of satellite channels with the television remote control. With Fransat Connect, it is offering an enhanced electronic programme guide, based on HbbTV.

The software is a joint development between Fransat, Twise, and Viaaccess-Orca. The CI Plus 2.0 standard has already been integrated by a number of television manufacturers, including Hisense, LG and Philips. Progressive roll-out of the standard is expected to take place in 2025.

Based in Paris, Eutelsat distributes more than 6,500 television channels with a fleet of 35 geostationary satellites, including Hotbird 13°East, serving most of Europe. With the addition of OneWeb in 2023, it also has a low earth orbit constellation of more than 600 satellites.

Eutelsat web site