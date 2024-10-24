The government in the United Kingdom has published a definition of internet television equipment for the purpose of a new prominence framework under the Media Act. Essentially it says that smart televisions, set-top boxes, and streaming sticks are internet television equipment, but smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, and video games consoles are not.



The Media Act passed in May 2024 introduced a new online prominence framework. This will require services provided in connection with internet television equipment to carry and give appropriate prominence to the programmes and apps of designated public service broadcasters.

The legislation defines a television selection service as the user interface of any service which enables users to select and access public service broadcaster apps, or between programmes provided by those apps, that is provided by means of the internet in connection with internet television equipment.

Based on consultation responses, the government has concluded that the devices used primarily to watch television online are smart televisions, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

The government cites data that smartphones account for 6% of all weekly video viewing among those aged over 15, with tablets accounting for 2%, and laptops 5%. Although they are used as a way to watch television content, the government concludes it is not a primary function of these devices. It says that based on the data provided, it would not be proportionate to specify these devices as internet television equipment. It notes that this could change if viewing habits were to change considerably in the future.

As far as games consoles go, the government says that although they can be used to watch television programming, it is of the view that of the view that delivery of television cannot yet be considered as a primary function of the games console and so does not believe it would be proportionate to specify the device as internet television equipment at this stage.

The same goes for other devices, like home cinema projectors, smart speakers with screens, smart watches, or virtual reality headsets. The government says that although they can be used to access television content, many of these devices are not marketed specifically for this purpose and there is no suggestion that doing so is a primary function of them.

The Internet Television Equipment Regulations 2024 are published online. They define smart televisions and streaming devices.

A smart television means a television which is capable of connecting to the internet and designed primarily for enabling the user to select and access programmes and for displaying programmes.

A streaming device is an apparatus that has these characteristics but is not able to display programmes by itself.

Ofcom, the communications regulator, will now consult with industry to inform their advice to the Secretary of State on what television selection services, used in conjunction with specified internet television equipment, should be regulated under the new prominence framework.

www.gov.uk

www.ofcom.org.uk