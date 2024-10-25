Future of Australian broadcasting

The Australian Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, has spoken about the future of television broadcasting in the country. She was addressing the annual RadComms spectrum management conference in Melbourne. She reiterated that she believes in the broadcasting platform but said that broadcasting must change and that the future of television must also consider the role of broadband.



The minister said that a central goal of its media reform program is to support the important role of free-to-air television broadcasting in Australian society, as demonstrated by the new prominence framework and reform of listed sporting events introduced by the government.

Free-to-air television services are integral to the media ecosystem, she said. They are the conduits for Australian stories, they are the trusted source of news to millions, and they provide the sporting moments that define the national psyche.

There is significant uncertainty as to what television broadcasting will look like in 10 or 20 years, but we can be sure that it will not be what it is now.

There is an ongoing shift towards online viewing, but most Australians are hybrid users, and terrestrial and satellite broadcasting networks can do things that are still not possible in the online environment in terms of reliability and service provision.

“There is an essential and ongoing role for broadcasters in our media future, but broadcasting must change,” she said. “Free-to-air television broadcasting is entering a period of unmanaged transition.”

“If we stay on this unmanaged pathway, these trends will continue,” she went on. “But an unmanaged transition is not the only way forward.”

“There is no going back to the golden era of television that existed before the internet, and nor should we want to.”

“The reality is that commercial television broadcasting cannot continue in the manner it has done over the past decades. This is simply not sustainable.”

She said that a sustainable television broadcasting sector will necessitate some form of spectrum and infrastructure consolidation, and changes in the way content is delivered.

An example of this was changes to allow broadcasters to consolidate services onto a single multiplex and operate their transmitters more efficiently.

The acceleration of declining revenues, and the pressure the sector is facing, makes considerations around the future of television broadcasting pressing.

The minister said there was a need for a shared understanding of the future of television and that the government will work closely with industry on a plan to secure the future of free-to-air television, to position it to continue to inform, educate and entertain Australians.

The government will also explore the possibility of realising a digital dividend, including options for the more efficient use of spectrum and infrastructure for television, which enables potential reallocation of spectrum to other uses. A discussion paper will be released for consultation in early 2025.

“Spectrum requirements for television will depend on an assessment of the optimal mix of delivery mechanisms in 5, 10, and 20 years,” she said. “They need to consider the role and capabilities of broadband infrastructure. And they need to be grounded by a view of what television should look like in the medium-term.”

The minister emphasised that the government has not identified or decided to yield a digital dividend from spectrum reallocation, saying “television broadcasting is an essential platform in Australia, and we need a mature and measured discussion to plan its future.”

However, she added that the future of television must also consider the role of broadband.

“There is already a significant reliance on telecommunications networks for television and video streaming, and this is only going to grow,” she said. “All possible television futures will require careful consideration of technological innovation and investment choices to manage the load on networks from television viewing.”

Speaking in response to the announcement of the review, Bridget Fair, the chief executive of Free TV, said: “Free TV has a strong future over the next decade and beyond. Our services reach more than 20 million Australians every week. It is essential that the government recognises and supports this through this latest consultation process and we will be playing an active role in this process to ensure the best outcome for Australian TV viewers.

infrastructure.gov.au

wwwa.acma.gov.au

www.freetv.com.au