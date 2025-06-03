Sky has launched Sky Glass Air as a lower cost sequel to Sky Glass. The television with integrated services from Sky receives them over the internet with no need for a satellite dish. It will be available from £6 a month, with subscriptions starting at £15 a month, including Sky TV, Netflix and Discovery+.



The television has a 4K HDR screen with a stereo Dolby Audio speaker system. It is available in green, grey, or white, in three sizes: 43”, 55”, and 65” screen diagonal. It can be set-up with no tools required, and works over a Wi-Fi network, so it simply requires a power supply.

Sky Glass Air runs on Sky OS, the same software that powers Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Stream. It includes hands-free voice control and learns what viewers like to watch.

With personal playlists, viewers can save all their favourites from Sky, live channels, and apps in one place, ready to watch later. Users can resume from up where they left off, whatever channel or app their show is on.

Sky Glass Air is available from £6 a month for the 43” model, £10 for the 55”, and £13 a month for the 65”, on a 48-month interest free loan, with an upfront payment from £20. Alternatively, customers can opt to pay upfront, which works out at £309 for the 43” model, up to £649 for the 65”.

The price of the television does not subscriptions, which start at £15 a month for Sky Essential TV for new customers. Then if you want Sky Sports it is another £31 a month, and so on, on a 24-month contract, or more with the flexibility of a monthly contract.

There are extras that soon add up. If customers want UHD and Dolby Atmos they will have to pay an additional £6 a month, and if they want to skip adverts that is an another £6 a month. A whole home solution costs another £15 a month.

Sky says that Sky Glass Air, Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Stream create a flexible family of products that work seamlessly together or standalone, giving customers choice to suit every room and budget.

www.sky.com