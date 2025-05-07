Not so fast

Only a fifth of viewers in the United Kingdom report watching a ‘FAST’ channel in the previous month, which is less than half of those with access to free advertiser supported television channels delivered online. Less than a quarter of viewers are even open to the idea of watching such a channel.



Research from MTM suggests that 44% of those surveyed indicate they would consider watching FAST channels, but of those with access to them only 35% have watched one in the last month.

Unlike traditional streaming services, FAST channels offer the familiarity of a traditional channel with the convenience of viewing on demand. An example would be the Love Island Channel on ITVX. The format has been successful in the United States. However, the market in the United Kingdom presents unique cultural and industry barriers due to the strength of traditional broadcasters and established viewing habits.

Tubi, owned by Fox, has recently expanded into the UK market, where it already reaches 3% of online adults in the United Kingdom, closing in on Pluto TV, which has a 4% reach, according to MTM research.

Many viewers in the United Kingdom appear to be unaware that they already have access to FAST channels through their smart televisions and streaming platforms. The study found that 47% already use a service that offers FAST channels, yet only 20% reported watching a FAST channel in the past month, which is less than half of them.

The study found that 24% of current FAST service users turn to FAST channels when they cannot find something to watch on live television. Additionally, 21% appreciate the simplicity of having something to watch without having to decide each time, while 18% use FAST channels to discover new content they would not have actively searched for.

Samsung, LG, and other manufacturers have been rapidly expanding their FAST offerings. The integration of channels catering to specific interests, from classic sitcoms to true crime, horror and sports, provides a lean-back viewing experience while providing additional advertising opportunities.

Philippe Epailly, the director of the quantitive team at MTM, suggests there is an opportunity to increase awareness of these online channels. “If industry players — broadcasters, advertisers, and manufacturers — work to raise awareness and make FAST channels more discoverable, we could see a major shift in FAST adoption in the UK.”

Source: MTM ScreenThink Q4 2024. Based on a sample of 3,000 respondents representative of the online population in the United Kingdom.

wearemtm.com