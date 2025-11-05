It is becoming harder to decide what to watch

Viewers spend about 12 minutes searching for something to watch on online video services. That is one of the findings of an online survey of 3,000 online video viewers across six countries. Almost a third of respondents reported that it is having a negative effect on their overall television enjoyment.



The research is published by Gracenote, a Nielsen company, which conducted the online survey in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The survey found that online video viewers say they browse for an average of 12 minutes before finding something to watch. The time spent was similar across the countries, apart from France, where for some reason the average was 26 minutes.

There was some variation by age. Those aged 18-34 reported spending 16 minutes looking for something to watch, on average.

Yet they all still seem to value the result, with 73% reporting that they love their love their experience with their online video services.

The Gauge from Nielsen shows that in the United States there are now nine online video brands with more than one percent of television viewing. Together they account for over 45% of television viewing time. Online video services accounted for just over a quarter of viewing when the measurement first launched in May 2021.

Despite or perhaps because of the overwhelming choice available, 46% of those surveyed agreed that it is getting harder to find something to watch. That rose to 51% for those in the United States and the United Kingdom, and to 52% among those aged 18-24.

Overall, 32% of online video viewers agreed that the abundance of services and programming available is having a negative impact on their overall television enjoyment.

As the report observes, online video has expanded to a point where many viewers miss the tactical guidance that holistic television schedules once provided. “Viewers remain enamoured with their streaming experiences, but without anything to tether the web of expanding options, many are flying blind, unsure of what’s available, where to find it and whether they have access to it.”

The State of Play report on the 2025 streaming consumer survey is published by Gracenote, a Nielsen company, and is available from its web site.

www.gracenote.com