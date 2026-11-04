Numbering television services in Italy

Terrestrial television channel numbering in Italy could be extended to accommodate services delivered over the internet under proposals published for consultation by the Italian communications regulator AGCOM. The plans explicitly recognise the DVB-I and HbbTV standards, reflecting the increasing convergence of broadcast and online television.



The proposals would allocate channel numbers 650 to 699 to local broadcasters and give priority to national broadcasters using numbers 950 to 999 to provide access to third-party programming over IP.

The Italian regulator, Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni, AGCOM, is consulting on four sets of rules covering terrestrial broadcasting authorisations, logical channel numbering, audiovisual and radio services delivered over other networks, and associated interactive and conditional access services.

The proposals would also explicitly allow broadcasters with existing terrestrial authorisations to deliver the same authorised television service over IP using their established channel numbers. This would support hybrid broadcast and broadband delivery without requiring a separate channel number for the internet version of the service.

Under the proposed logical channel numbering plan, the numbers 650 to 699 would be allocated to authorised local terrestrial broadcasters that enable viewers to access programming from third parties through advanced or interactive applications. Numbers 950 to 999 would be allocated on a priority basis to national terrestrial broadcasters providing similar access to internet-delivered services.

The proposals explicitly identify DVB-I and HbbTV as technologies that can be used to provide such services on hybrid television receivers equipped with both terrestrial tuners and broadband connections.

AGCOM proposes that broadcasters wishing to provide access to third-party programming over IP through their assigned channel numbers should apply for dedicated numbering. The third-party providers would also need to hold the appropriate authorisations for their services. Broadcasters operating the interactive access systems themselves could be subject to additional authorisation requirements.

The regulator also proposes safeguards when viewers access additional internet-delivered services through applications associated with terrestrial television channels. These include an explicit action by the viewer and an information screen identifying the transition to IP delivery.

The proposals follow an AGCOM investigation into the use of HbbTV for delivering audiovisual services through the terrestrial television platform, concluded in December 2025. The regulator says the increasing integration of broadcast and IP networks requires a coordinated revision of the rules governing television services and their distribution.

Italy has an established regulatory framework for logical channel numbering, with familiar national broadcasters occupying prominent positions and other numbers allocated according to service categories and geographical coverage. The proposed revisions would preserve existing channel number allocations while introducing specific arrangements for access to additional internet-delivered services.

The approach has implications for the development of DVB-I, which enables television services delivered over broadcast and broadband networks to be discovered and presented through a common service list. By accommodating hybrid delivery of existing authorised services while establishing separate arrangements for additional internet-delivered channels, the Italian proposals seek to support the integration of broadcast and broadband television while protecting established channel numbering rights.

AGCOM states that terrestrial channel numbering is not merely a technical mechanism but an important means of organising television services, helping viewers navigate channels while protecting the visibility of different broadcasters. The proposed rules seek to accommodate internet delivery without undermining the established allocation of terrestrial channel numbers.

The consultation also addresses the responsibilities of broadcasters and service providers, including editorial accountability, transparency of ownership and the efficient use of terrestrial transmission capacity. Existing broadcasting authorisations and channel number allocations would generally be preserved, with transitional arrangements for services affected by the new requirements.

The proposals follow several years of DVB-I trials in Italy, led by commercial broadcaster Mediaset, which began a proof of concept in 2019 and launched a wider market trial in late 2023. Mediaset has provided broadband versions of Canale 5, Italia 1, Rete 4 and 20, integrated into the television channel list alongside terrestrial services.

The Italian trial has expanded to involve other national and local broadcasters, as well as television manufacturers, with around 60 channels from more than 10 broadcasters demonstrated by September 2024. The experience has also informed the development of Italian receiver specifications, although the regulatory treatment of logical channel numbering has remained an outstanding issue.

www.agcom.it