Sky has upgraded the experience of Sky Glass and Sky Stream subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland with the official launch of a Sky OS software update. Users of the Sky Q service will miss out as Sky concentrates on online customers, who will get something that Sky users have been able to do for decades. That is the ability to record a programme, although naturally there are some limitations.



Sky says that at the heart of the update is Smart Voice, its new intelligent entertainment assistant with conversational voice search.

In the biggest update since launch, the new Sky OS introduces a simpler homepage with Home, TV Guide, My Library, Sport, Search and Settings together in a new navigation bar at the top of the screen.

Viewers can now get to the TV Guide with just one click, making live channels quicker to reach and helping customers see what is on now and next, as well as what is showing later in the week. In many ways, that is quite a traditional view of television channels.

A new Recents shortcut sits next to Home on the navigation bar, bringing together the popular Continue Watching section and recently used channels and apps in one place.

A Manage Recordings page in My Library allows users to see what is scheduled, cancel individual or series recordings, and delete episodes or complete series they no longer need.

There is a new Sports page, showing what is on live, what is coming up, and what is available on demand, with personalised recommendations based on the teams followed.

Carli Kerr, the managing director of Sky TV & NOW said: “The new Sky OS makes the whole experience better, from getting straight to live TV to finding favourite shows. We’ve made it even quicker to get to sport and created My Library to make it easier to manage recordings and bookmarked TV on your Watchlist.”

There is also a refreshed Sky Go app for compatible phones and tablets. It allows customers to pick up supported shows where they left off, find saved programmes, and set recordings.

It comes after Sky spent five years telling users they did not need a record button as programmes were available online.

One of the reasons that many Sky subscribers have stuck with Sky Q, which combines satellite and online services, is that it offers home recording.

Until recently, Sky Glass and Sky Stream did not have a record button. Instead they had a playlist. Sky channels could be recorded in the cloud, but others, including everything from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, simply provided a shortcut to the programme in the broadcaster app.

It seems that Sky has still not resolved its challenge with the BBC, which would prefer viewers to use its iPlayer. The Sky Go app still does not provide access to view BBC channels.

Sky offers up to 1,000 hours of recording per customer and recordings are only kept for a year. They are based on shared storage in the cloud.

www.sky.com