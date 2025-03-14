Sky Q IPTV becomes Sky Stream

Sky customers in Germany with a Sky Q IPTV box are receiving a free software update to Sky Stream. It will convert the existing Sky Q box to the Sky Stream user interface and operating system. The Sky Q software will no longer be supported on Sky IPTV devices.



Sky has written to its customers to inform them of the update. Most personal settings, such as favourite channels, will be carried over automatically. Parental control settings will need to be reset and it may be necessary to log in to apps for the first time they are used.

The update will not affect customers that currently receive Sky via cable or satellite, although they are also being encouraged to switch to Sky Stream.

Sky says the Sky Q receiver for cable or satellite is not compatible with the infrastructure of the Sky Stream Box. The Sky Q IPTV box is based on similar hardware to the Sky Stream box deployed in the United Kingdom.

After the update, Sky Q IPTV customers will have at least the same features, functions, and channels as new Sky Stream customers.

Sky says the latency, which is up to a minute on the Sky Q IPTV box, will be reduced to between 15-30 seconds using Sky Stream.

Sky Stream launched in Germany at the end of July 2024, offering an identical channel lineup to the Sky package via cable and satellite. Sky Stream will be launched in Austria later in 2025.

The update points to a potential upgrade path for customers with Sky Q boxes, not only in Germany but also in other markets like the United Kingdom.

Sky has only extended its distribution arrangements with satellite operator SES to deliver satellite services until 2029 and the current fleet of Astra satellites will be reaching end of life by the end of the decade.

Sky is no longer offering satellite installation as an option to new customers in the United Kingdom.

Many Sky Q customers have been reluctant to switch to Sky Stream as it does not allow local recording and subscribers have to pay extra to fast forward through adverts.

