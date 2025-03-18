5G Broadcast network plans for Europe

A group of operators from across Europe is planning to open up a completely new addressable market based on 5G Broadcast delivery to phones and other devices, including those in vehicles. The aim is to launch in mid 2027. The initiative is being led by broadcast network operators in Germany and France. Notably missing at the moment from the plans is the United Kingdom.



The 5G Broadcast Strategic Task Force, or 5BSTF, was founded by Media Broadcast from Germany and TDF from France, supported by transmission technology provider Rohde & Schwarz. Shortly after its foundation, they were joined by Cordiant Capital, owner of Emitel in Poland, together with České Radiokomunikace, the Belgium Tower Company, and Italian public broadcaster RAI.

The self-appointed task force is driving the development of a joint commercial roadmap to create value propositions for receiver manufacturers.

The group has concluded the first of three phases or ‘sprints’, focused on reaching a population coverage of 125 million people across Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Belgium.

The private broadcast network operators participating in the task force are prepared to transform part of their existing digital terrestrial transmission infrastructure to support 5G Broadcast.

The task force says that it is gaining interest across the rest of Europe, Latin America, and Asia, which is likely to increase its scale and attract greater interest from manufacturers.

The task force is supported by technology company Rohde & Schwarz, based in Munich, with over 14,000 employees worldwide.

