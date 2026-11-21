World Television Day is an annual commemoration of television to promote the power of television widely around the world. 21 November 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of the day that was established in 1996 when the United Nations held the first World Television Forum.



The official video for World Television Day 2026 has the theme of trust and fake news. In a world overwhelmed by voices, it says, the truth gets harder to find. Real journalism cuts through the noise and is a safeguard for democracy.

World Television Day is marked by the European Broadcasting Union and the Association of Commercial Television in Europe. The EBU and ACT support the initiative, which is promoted by The Global TV Group, an informal collection of broadcasters and trade bodies in Europe, Australia, Canada, Latin America and the United States.

The international day was first marked in 1996. 21 November was later proclaimed as World Television Day through a United Nations resolution. It invited all member states to observe World Television Day by encouraging global exchanges of television programmes focusing, among other things, on such issues as peace, security, economic and social development and the enhancement of cultural exchange.

At the time, television might have been considered the dominant mass medium. In many ways it still is, but it faces considerable challenges from online media, although the need for trusted news remains as great as ever.

un.org

www.theglobaltvgroup.com