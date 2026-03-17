YouTube in game-changing World Cup

YouTube will become the preferred platform for the football World Cup under a “game-changing” agreement with the global governing body FIFA. In collaboration with the official media partners and creators, the partnership with YouTube will provide audiences with more ways to enjoy the tournament, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA’s premium content and unlocking new opportunities for media partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before.”

“As the world’s attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament’s impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history.”

The agreement offers media partners a powerful platform on their respective YouTube channels where fans will be able to experience the tournament. This includes the opportunity to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, shorts and video-on-demand material on YouTube to extend their overall reach and engagement.

Media partners will be able to show extended highlights, show the first 10 minutes of every match and a number of full matches live on their YouTube channel.

They will have access to a library of match footage across formats. This includes the opportunity to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, shorts and video-on-demand material on YouTube to extend their overall reach and engagement.

For the first time in the history of the competition, media partners will have the option of live streaming the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel.

Media partners will be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel, engaging global audiences and promoting where to watch more of the competition.

Justin Connolly, who is responsible for media and sports at YouTube, said: “YouTube is focused on delivering a global, fan-centric, interactive approach to sports entertainment, and we are proud to be a preferred platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By providing official media partners and creators with premium content and unparalleled access, we’re delivering a comprehensive experience for fans and partners alike.”

“Whether you’re a hardcore or a casual fan, this partnership will help usher in the next generation of fans while showcasing that no other platform unites the world around major moments like YouTube.”

It is further evidence of the emergence of YouTube, which is owned by Google, as a competitor as much as a complement to traditional television coverage.

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