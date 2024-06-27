FIFA sets $2 billion goal for online expansion

FIFA, the global governing body for football, is looking to raise up to $2 billion to expand its online video service FIFA+. A formal process is expected to kick off in July, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The international body is working with UBS Group to raise funds and is expected to target financial investors in the United States and Middle East.



It is not clear what FIFA would use the funds for, but it could include platform development, marketing, or potentially the acquisition of rights.

FIFA+ launched in 20222, promising up to 40,000 live games a year online, with at least a quarter of them coming from women’s matches. Intended as a global platform for domestic leagues and national associations, it is available in several European markets, including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy.

FIFA+ has already streamed major events like the Women’s World Cup 2023 in markets where the television rights were not sold. It could use the platform as means of leverage in contract negotiations with broadcasters.

The development of FIFA+ reflects a trend of sports organisations taking control of their online distribution, although that is not without its technical challenges and rights holders remain heavily dependent on broadcasters to achieve popular reach.

www.fifa.com